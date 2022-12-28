Maple Grove Crimson beat Moorhead Spuds

The Maple Grove Crimson won their road game against the Moorhead Spuds on Tuesday, ending 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Stella Retrum.

The Crimson's Bella Shipley increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first, assisted by Ella Olson and Audrey Mlekoday.

Stella Retrum scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Grace Erickson.

Late, Bria Holm scored a goal, assisted by Ella Holm and Olivia Kortan, making the score 3-1.

Grace Erickson increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period.

Bella Shipley increased the lead to 5-1 two minutes later.

The Crimson chalked up five straight road wins.

Next games:

The Crimson play against Rogers on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Aldrich Arena. The Spuds will face Hill-Murray on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Rogers Ice Arena.