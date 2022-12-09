Maple Grove Crimson beat Eden Prairie Eagles in overtime

The Eden Prairie Eagles hosted the Maple Grove Crimson in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Maple Grove prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

Maple Grove's Stella Retrum scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Eagles took the lead when Sara David scored assisted by Macey Haase and Addy Mitchell.

Late, the Crimson made it 1-1 with a goal from Stella Retrum.

Bella Shipley took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Stella Retrum.

Paige Holt tied the game 2-2 late in the third, assisted by Addy Mitchell and Annabel Mehta. With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 7:10 before Stella Retrum scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Grace Erickson.

This makes an impressive seven straight victories for the Crimson.

Next games:

In the next round on Tuesday, the Eagles will face Minnetonka at home at 7 p.m. CST at Eden Prairie Community Center, while the Crimson host Elk River/Zimmerman at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center.