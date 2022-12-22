Maple Grove Crimson beat Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars

The Maple Grove Crimson won their home game against the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars on Tuesday, ending 4-2.

The hosting Crimson took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Bella Shipley. Grace Erickson and Haley Nord assisted.

The Crimson's Stella Retrum increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period.

Stella Retrum scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Bella Shipley.

Stella Retrum then tallied a goal as he scored yet again, late, making the score 4-0. Bella Shipley assisted.

Taylor Zahalka narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Kyla Keding.

The Cougars narrowed the gap again early in the third when Sydney Burnevik netted one, assisted by Kyla Keding.

Next games:

The Crimson host the Minnetonka Skippers in the next game on the road on Monday at 12 p.m. CST at Braemar Arena - Walser Tourney. The same day, the Cougars will host the Stars at 1 p.m. CST at Doug Woog Arena.