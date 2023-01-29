Mankato West Scarlets beat Austin Packers 4-5 for their first win of the season

After 20 games, the Mankato West Scarlets finally managed to get a tick in the win column. Their first victory of the season came at home against the Austin Packers, in a game that Mankato West won 5-4.

Ahead of Saturday's home game, the Scarlets had suffered eight consecutive defeats.

Coming up:

The teams play their next games on Tuesday. The Scarlets will host the Trojans at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena, and the Packers will visit the Winhawks at 7 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.