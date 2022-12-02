SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Mankato East Cougars win over Albert Lea Tigers when Trinity Jackson found the back of the net

The Mankato East Cougars won 1-0 at home to the Albert Lea Tigers. The only goal of the game came from Trinity Jackson, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
December 01, 2022 10:23 PM
Mankato East's Trinity Jackson scored the game-winning goal.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Trinity Jackson scored the first goal.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cougars hosting the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at Windom Arena, and the Tigers playing the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.

