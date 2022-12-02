Mankato East Cougars win over Albert Lea Tigers when Trinity Jackson found the back of the net

The Mankato East Cougars won 1-0 at home to the Albert Lea Tigers. The only goal of the game came from Trinity Jackson, who got the winner in the second period. The third period was goalless.

The first period was scoreless, and early in the second period, the Cougars took the lead when Trinity Jackson scored the first goal.

Next up:

Both teams play on Saturday, with the Cougars hosting the Eagles at 3 p.m. CST at Windom Arena, and the Tigers playing the Spartans at 7:15 p.m. CST at Albert Lea City Arena.