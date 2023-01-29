Mankato East Cougars win at home against Red Wing Wingers

The Mankato East Cougars won when they visited the Red Wing Wingers on Saturday. The final score was 8-1.

The hosting Cougars took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Jillian Borgmeier. Sydney Wang and Alexis Erickson assisted.

The Cougars' Jillian Borgmeier increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jaden Hague and Ashley Fischer.

The Wingers narrowed the gap to 2-1 halfway through the first when Tatum Zylka scored, assisted by Taya Cordes and Allison Roe .

The Cougars scored five goals in second period an held the lead 7-1 going in to the second break.

Jessica Eykyn increased the lead to 8-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by McKenzie Keller and Ava Tibodeau.

Coming up:

The Cougars play Rochester Mayo away on Thursday at 5:15 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Wingers will face Winona at home on Monday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Prairie Island Arena.