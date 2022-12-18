Mankato East Cougars decide the game with five goals in third period

In the first two periods of the game, the road-team Winona Winhawks held out fine against the Mankato East Cougars. Mankato East fought back in the third period and won the game 7-1.

The Cougars took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ashley Fischer. Kailey Newton assisted.

Kailey Newton scored early in the second period, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Winhawks' Avery Engbrecht tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Asta Griggs assisted.

The Cougars increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Kira Prange beat the goalie, assisted by Sophie Steindl and Kailey Newton.

Sydney Wang increased the lead to 4-1 two minutes later, assisted by Jessica Eykyn.

McKenzie Keller increased the lead to 5-1 five minutes later, assisted by Emmy Schulz.

Brielle Newton increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by McKenzie Keller.

Ava Tibodeau then increased the lead to 7-1 late into the third.

Coming up:

On Saturday the Cougars will play on the road against the Eagles at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center, while the Winhawks will face the Wingers home at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bud King Ice Arena.