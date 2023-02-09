Makenna Sanders was the hero as Northern Tier Stars beat Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers

The Northern Tier Stars won at home against the Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum Tigers. The game ended 1-0, and the only goal of the game came in the first period. Makenna Sanders scored the goal and delivered the win for Northern Tier.

