Makaela Reinke scores four in Superior Spartans win over Duluth Northern Stars

Makaela Reinke struck four times as the Superior Spartans beat the Superior Spartans 7-2 on the road.

Autumn Cooper and Emma Ferg scored the remaining goals for the road side, while Duluth's goals came through Carys Gerard and Grace Karakas.

The Spartans increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Emma Ferg in the first period, assisted by Isabella Thompson.

The Northern Stars narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the first period when Carys Gerard scored, assisted by Gracyn Schipper and Mae McCall .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Spartans.

The Spartans increased the lead to 4-2, after only 24 seconds into the third period when Makaela Reinke beat the goalie, assisted by Grace Hansen.

Makaela Reinke increased the lead to 5-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Addy Benson and Isabella Thompson.

Makaela Reinke increased the lead to 6-2 two minutes later, assisted by Autumn Cooper.

Makaela Reinke increased the lead to 7-2 one minute later, assisted by Autumn Cooper.

Next up:

The Northern Stars play North St. Paul/Tartan away on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Polar Ice Arena. The Spartans will face Proctor/Hermantown at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at St. Luke's Sports & Event Center.