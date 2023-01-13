Macy Janssen and Megan Wallin clinch it for Blaine Bengals against Forest Lake Rangers

The Blaine Bengals eked out a win against the Forest Lake Rangers on Thursday. The final score was 2-1.

Blaine's Megan Wallin scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Bengals started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Macy Janssen scoring in the first period, assisted by Cici Ledeen.

Ava Saxe scored midway through the second period, assisted by Ellie Zowin and Maddy Monette .

Bengals' Megan Wallin tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Grace Chapman assisted.

Next up:

The Bengals play against Fargo North-South on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Heritage Center Arena. The Rangers will face Duluth on Friday at 5:30 p.m. CST at Fogerty Arena.