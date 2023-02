Luverne Cardinals won thriller final over New Ulm Eagles The Luverne Cardinals are the champions 2023! The team won 4-0 against the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday.

The Luverne Cardinals are the champions 2023! The team won 4-0 against the New Ulm Eagles on Tuesday.

We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.