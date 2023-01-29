Luverne Cardinals' winning streak broken by Breck Mustangs

The Luverne Cardinals have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Breck Mustangs, Luverne was on a run of five straight wins. But, Saturday's game at Blue Mound Arena finished 3-0 and the winning streak was ended.

The Mustangs first took the lead in the third period, with a goal from Torrin Luoma, assisted by Katie Theissen and Kenzie Berman.

Aleah LaFleur increased the lead to 2-0 seven minutes later.

In the end the 3-0 came from Lauren Strothman who increased the Mustangs' lead, assisted by Emerson Milchman, late in the third period. The 3-0 goal was the last one of the game.

Coming up:

The Cardinals travel to Windom on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena. The Mustangs host Pine City Area to play the Dragons on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Pine City Civic Center.