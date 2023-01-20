High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Luverne Cardinals win 4-1 at home against New Ulm Eagles

The Luverne Cardinals won at home on Thursday, handing the New Ulm Eagles a defeat 4-1.

January 19, 2023 09:43 PM
The Cardinals took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Tenley Behr . Izzy Steensma and Macie Edstrom assisted.

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Cardinals.

Next games:

The Cardinals travel to the Dodge County Wildcats on Saturday at 4 p.m. CST at Dodge County Ice Arena. The Eagles will face Windom at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at New Ulm Civic Center.

