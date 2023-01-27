Luverne Cardinals score twice in the third to beat Marshall Tigers

The Luverne Cardinals defeated the Marshall Tigers 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Luverne pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Cardinals' Kamryn Van Batavia tied it up early in the first period, assisted by Mallory Nelson .

The Tigers' Kalyn DeVlieger took the lead halfway through the first, assisted by Brooklyn Mauch and Abbey Foley.

Kamryn Van Batavia scored late into the second period, assisted by Macie Edstrom .

The Cardinals took the lead, after only 55 seconds into the third period when Tenley Behr beat the goalie, assisted by Greta McClure .

Macie Edstrom increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third period.

With this win the Cardinals have five straight victories.

Next games:

The Tigers host the Waseca Bluejays on Friday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Red Baron Arena. The Cardinals will face Breck at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Blue Mound Arena.