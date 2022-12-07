Luverne Cardinals keep on winning and now have seven straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Luverne Cardinals as they claimed another victory on Tuesday against the Austin Packers, making it seven in a row. They won 17-1 over Austin.
The Cardinals started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Paula Martinez scoring in the first period, assisted by Ella Apel .
The Cardinals increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Ella Apel scored, assisted by Anika Boll .
The Cardinals increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Izzy Steensma in the middle of the first period, assisted by Mallory Nelson and Greta McClure .
The Cardinals' Kamryn Van Batavia increased the lead to 4-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Macie Edstrom .
The second period ended with a 13-1 lead for the Cardinals.
The Cardinals increased the lead to 14-1, after only 19 seconds into the third period when Izzy Steensma beat the goalie yet again.
The Cardinals increased the lead to 15-1 early in the third period when Mallory Nelson scored, assisted by Kamryn Van Batavia.
Kamryn Van Batavia increased the lead to 16-1 five minutes later, assisted by Mallory Nelson.
Kassidy Saarloos increased the lead to 17-1 five minutes later, assisted by Ella Apel.
Next up:
The Cardinals travel to the Mankato East Cougars on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Packers will face Worthington on the road on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Worthington Hockey Arena.