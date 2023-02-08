Luverne Cardinals got a shutout against Fairmont Cardinals

The Luverne Cardinals picked up a decisive home win against the Fairmont Cardinals. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The hosting Cardinals took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Kamryn Van Batavia. Payton Behr assisted.

The Cardinals' Kamryn Van Batavia increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first period, assisted by Kassidy Saarloos and Ellisyn Van Batavia.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Cardinals.

The Cardinals increased the lead to 7-0, after only 50 seconds into the third period when Greta McClure beat the goalie, assisted by Izzy Steensma and Tenley Behr . The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.