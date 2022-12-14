Longie scores twice in Hutchinson Tigers' win over Windom Eagles

The Hutchinson Tigers won against the visiting Windom Eagles 5-2 on Sunday.

The Eagles opened strong, right after the puck drop with Ella Dockter scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Presley Dockter.

The Tigers scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Elle Schweim increased the lead to 5-2 early into the third period, assisted by Addison Longie.

Next games:

The Tigers travel to Mankato West on Thursday at 7:30 p.m. CST at Mankato All Seasons Arena. The Eagles visit New Ulm to play the Eagles on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.