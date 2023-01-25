High School | Minnesota Hockey | Minnesota Girls

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons win on the road against Hutchinson Tigers

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons won when they visited the Hutchinson Tigers on Tuesday. The final score was 3-1.


The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 24, 2023 10:18 PM
Coming up:

The Dragons play against Mound Westonka/SWC on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Le Seuer Arena. The Tigers will face Minnesota River on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at David M. Thaler Sports Center.

