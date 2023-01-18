Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons win 4-3 at home against Willmar Cardinals

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons claimed a single-goal win in a game against the Willmar Cardinals on Tuesday. The team won 4-3 at Litchfield Civic Arena.

Coming up:

The Dragons host Delano/Rockford on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Cardinals will face Sartell/Sauk Rapids on Thursday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Bernicks Pepsi Arena.