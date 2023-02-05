Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons pull ahead in the third to defeat Minnesota River Bulldogs

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons were victorious at home against the Minnesota River Bulldogs. After two periods, the teams were tied at 1, but Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato pulled away in the third, winning the game 2-1.

Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato's Krista Tormanen scored the game-winning goal.

The Dragons took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Krista Tormanen. Grace Braaten assisted.

Cristina Cruz scored halfway through the second period, assisted by Zetta Haugen.

Krista Tormanen took the lead halfway through the third period, assisted by Camryn Iverson.