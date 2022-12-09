Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons got a shut out against Waconia Wildcats

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Waconia Wildcats. The game ended in a shutout, 4-0.

The hosting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Krista Tormanen.

Amelia Benson scored late in the second period, assisted by Krista Tormanen and Stella Hillmann.

The Dragons increased the lead to 3-0 early into the third period when Camryn Iverson found the back of the net.

The Dragons made it 4-0 when Camryn Iverson beat the goalie, assisted by Stella Hillmann and Grace Braaten early in the third. The 4-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Dragons will play the Stars at 1 p.m. CST at River Lake Civic Arena, and the Wildcats will play the Jaguars at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.