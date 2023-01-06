Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons got a shut out against Morris/Benson Area Storm

The Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons picked up a decisive home win against the Morris/Benson Area Storm. The game ended in a shutout, 7-0.

The Dragons started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Amelia Benson scoring in the first period, assisted by Grace Braaten.

The Dragons' Gabby Robertson increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period.

The second period ended with a 5-0 lead for the Dragons.

Krista Tormanen increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period, assisted by Abby Woelfel.

The Dragons made it 7-0 when Camryn Iverson beat the goalie, assisted by Julia Peter and Stella Hillmann halfway through the third. The 7-0 goal was the last one of the game.

The Dragons chalked up five straight home wins.

Next up:

The Dragons play Hutchinson away on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena. The Storm will face Windom at home on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Windom Arena.