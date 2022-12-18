Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons dig deep in the third to win against Delano/Rockford Tigers

The Delano/Rockford Tigers and the visiting Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato Dragons were tied going into the third, but Litchfield/Dassel-Cokato pulled away for a 2-0 victory in game action.

The Dragons first took the lead late in the third period, with a goal from Olivia Robertson.

Camryn Iverson increased the lead to 2-0 one minute later.

Next games:

The Tigers will travel to the Willmar Cardinals on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Willmar Civic Center. The Dragons will face Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum at home on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Litchfield Civic Arena.