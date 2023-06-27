Twin Cities talk radio jumps on Orono girls hockey story

The Minneapolis senior defender posted 44 points over 27 games this season. She was set to play for Bowdoin College until Bemidji State offered her a spot on the team.

Although girls in the class of 2025 cannot take official visits until Aug. 1, they can still be contacted by college coaches and make verbal commitments starting Thursday.

The goaltender from Paynesville, Minnesota, announced her commitment to Minnesota State on June 15, which is the very first day that recruits in the class of 2025 can make a verbal commitment.

The top athletes at camp will advance to the U18 Select camp in July. Those skaters will have the opportunity to audition for the USA U18 squad.

