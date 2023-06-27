Twin Cities talk radio jumps on Orono girls hockey story
Hosts discuss this hot-button topic first reported by The Rink Live.
A rundown of various talk radio and interviews regarding the Orono girls hockey report.
WCCO's "Morning News with Vaneeta Sawkar"
Guest host Tom Hauser talks with Jess Myers
Sports Weekend with Steve Thomson on WCCO
(Segment at 12:30 mark)
Paul Allen
Paul Allen and Pat Micheletti discuss the Orono situation
KFAN's Dan Barreiro spent a segment on his Sunday Sermons show on Sunday.
