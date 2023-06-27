Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
High School Minnesota Hockey Minnesota Girls

Twin Cities talk radio jumps on Orono girls hockey story

Hosts discuss this hot-button topic first reported by The Rink Live.

01-14-23 - OHS Girls Varsity Hockey vs Chaska-Chan
Former Orono High School girls hockey coach Larry Olimb surveyed the ice from behind the Spartans bench during a game versus Chaska-Chanhassen on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023 in Orono, Minn.
Frank Landis / Orono Girls Hockey
Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Today at 9:03 PM

A rundown of various talk radio and interviews regarding the Orono girls hockey report.

WCCO's "Morning News with Vaneeta Sawkar"
Guest host Tom Hauser talks with Jess Myers

Sports Weekend with Steve Thomson on WCCO
(Segment at 12:30 mark)

Paul Allen
Paul Allen and Pat Micheletti discuss the Orono situation

KFAN's Dan Barreiro spent a segment on his Sunday Sermons show on Sunday.

MORE ON ORONO:

Rob Beer
By Rob Beer
Rob Beer is the digital content manager for Forum Communications. A journalist with Forum Communications since 1991, he is the editor of The Rink Live and helps cover the CCHA. He also assists with other content produced by Forum Communications.
