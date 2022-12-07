Linn's two goals net Holy Family Fire victory over Blake Bears

The Holy Family Fire defeated the hosting Blake Bears on Tuesday, ending 4-1.

The visiting Fire took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Josie Linn . Haley Box and Taylor Koeppl assisted.

The Fire increased the lead to 2-0 late in the first when Josie Linn scored again, assisted by Taylor Koeppl and Justina Valentini .

The Fire increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Grayson Limke found the back of the net, assisted by Haley Box.

Six minutes into the period, the Fire made it 4-0 with a goal from Maddy Helmstetter .

Jackie Wethington narrowed the gap to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Sam Broz .

Coming up:

The Bears travel to Breck on Saturday at 11 a.m. CST at Breck School Anderson Ice Arena. The Fire will face Chaska/Chanhassen on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center.