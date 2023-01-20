Lindaman's two goals net Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers victory over Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets

The Duluth Marshall Hilltoppers beat the visiting Hibbing/Chisholm Bluejackets on Thursday, ending 6-1.

The Hilltoppers started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Annie Bachand scoring in the first period, assisted by Sarah Stauber.

The Hilltoppers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Ilsa Lindaman scored, assisted by Nina Thorson.

The Hilltoppers made it 3-0 with a goal from Ilsa Lindaman.

Halfway through, Nina Thorson scored a goal, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman and Hailey Cummins, making the score 4-0.

Aune Boben narrowed the gap to 4-1 early in the third period, assisted by Abigail Sullivan and Kendal Gustavsson.

Meredith Boettcher increased the lead to 5-1 late into the third, assisted by Annie Bachand.

Danica Mark increased the lead to 6-1 one minute later, assisted by Ilsa Lindaman.

Coming up:

The Hilltoppers play Proctor/Hermantown away on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CST at Hermantown Arena. The Bluejackets will face Moose Lake Area at home on Saturday at 1 p.m. CST at Chisholm City Sports Arena.