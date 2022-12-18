Lily McKenzie behind Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars' win over Anoka Tornadoes

The game between the Champlin Park/Coon Rapids Cougars and the Anoka Tornadoes saw Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' Lily McKenzie in deadly form. Lily McKenzie scored an incredible four goals in Champlin Park/Coon Rapids' 5-0 home win.

Cam Singh also scored a goal for Champlin Park/Coon Rapids.

The Cougars started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Lily McKenzie scoring in the first period, assisted by Cam Singh.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period when Cam Singh scored, assisted by Lily McKenzie.

The Cougars' Lily McKenzie increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Kylie Aswegan.

Lily McKenzie scored in the middle of the second period, assisted by Kylie Aswegan and Sydney Burnevik.

In the end the 5-0 came from Lily McKenzie who increased the Cougars' lead, assisted by Kylie Aswegan, late into the third period. That left the final score at 5-0.

Next games:

On Tuesday, the Cougars face Maple Grove at 7 p.m. CST at Maple Grove Community Center and the Tornadoes take on Hopkins/Park at home at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena.