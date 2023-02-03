Lesch's two goals net Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars victory over New Prague Trojans

The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars bested the hosting New Prague Trojans on Thursday, ending 5-1.

The visiting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Julia Larson . Valerie Panvica and Alyssa Ryan assisted.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Jana Lesch netted one, assisted by Allison Wolfe .

The Jaguars made it 3-0 with a goal from Becca Brendalen .

Ella Hansen narrowed the gap to 3-1 early into the third period.

Bella Thurston increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Julia Larson.

Jana Lesch increased the lead to 5-1 four minutes later.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Trojans will play the Stormhawks at 12 p.m. CST at Chaska Community Center, and the Jaguars will play the Spartans at 3 p.m. CST at Orono Ice Arena.