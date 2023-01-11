Lesch strikes twice as Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars beat Waconia Wildcats
The Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars defeated the hosting Waconia Wildcats 4-1 on Tuesday.
The Wildcats took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Jenna Hoernemann . Annika Mielke and Ella Schluck assisted.
Jana Lesch scored early into the second period, assisted by Julia Larson .
The Jaguars made it 2-1 with a goal from Jana Lesch.
Halfway through, Becca Brendalen scored a goal, assisted by Allison Wolfe and Jana Lesch, making the score 3-1.
Julia Larson increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Jana Lesch.
Next games:
The Jaguars play against Orono on Thursday at 5 p.m. CST at Waconia Ice Arena. The Wildcats will face Breck on Wednesday at 7 p.m. CST at Bloomington Ice Garden.