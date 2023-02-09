LeMieur scores 2 in Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors' win over Willmar Cardinals

The Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors bested the hosting Willmar Cardinals 7-1 on Thursday.

The visiting team took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Mercedes Engstrom. Lucy Peterson and Molly Hagelie assisted.

The Warriors scored four goals in second period an held the lead 5-0 going in to the second break.

The Warriors increased the lead to 6-0 early in the third period when Molly Hagelie beat the goalie, assisted by Mercedes Engstrom and Mercedes Engstrom.

Avery Olson narrowed the gap to 6-1 five minutes later, assisted by Rebecca Dawson and Rebecca Dawson.

Peyton LeMieur increased the lead to 7-1 only seconds later, assisted by Mercedes Engstrom and Mercedes Engstrom.

Next up:

The Cardinals travel to Morris/Benson Area on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Benson Civic Center. The Warriors host Moorhead to play the Spuds on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Moorhead Sports Center.