Leitner scores 2 in Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters' win over Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers

The Two Rivers/St. Paul Riveters bested the hosting Rochester Century/John Marshall Panthers 9-1 on Tuesday.

The visiting Riveters took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Faye Leitner . Paige Nowak assisted.

The Riveters increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Lilly Leitner scored, assisted by Annabelle Kuechenmeister.

The Panthers' Fiona Barry narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first, assisted by Megan Gamble .

The Riveters scored three goals in second period an held the lead 5-1 going in to the second break.

Aubrey Cunningham increased the lead to 6-1 in the third period, assisted by Grace Magnuson .

Zoe Moore increased the lead to 7-1 three minutes later, assisted by Josie Daly .

Lilly Leitner increased the lead to 8-1 three minutes later, assisted by Mia Cheesebrough and Isabel Hernandez .

Two minutes later, Bryn Christopherson scored, assisted by Faye Leitner.

Coming up:

The Riveters play against Simley on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Panthers will face Owatonna on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at West Saint Paul Arena.