Ledeen scores twice in Blaine Bengals' win over Armstrong/Cooper Wings

The Blaine Bengals won against the hosting Armstrong/Cooper Wings 4-2 on Saturday.

The Wings started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Cara Cook scoring in the first period, assisted by Claire Riestenberg.

The Bengals' Cici Ledeen tied it up in the first period, assisted by Kayla Shaffer .

The Wings took the lead late into the first period when Ella Picka scored, assisted by Claire Hanson.

The Bengals scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-2 going in to the second break.

Next games:

The Wings play Princeton/Becker/Big Lake/Spectrum away on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at New Hope Ice Arena. The Bengals will face Forest Lake at home on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Forest Lake Sports Center.