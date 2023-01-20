Lauren O'Hara scores four in Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers win over Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders

Lauren O'Hara struck four times as the Centennial/Spring Lake Park Panthers beat the Cretin-Derham Hall Raiders 6-0 at home.

Jaycee Chatleain and Teagan Kulenkamp scored the remaining goals for the home side.

The hosting Panthers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Lauren O'Hara scoring in the first period, assisted by Teagan Kulenkamp.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Jaycee Chatleain in the first period, assisted by Noelle Hemr and Grace Laager .

The Panthers' Lauren O'Hara increased the lead to 3-0 halfway through the first period.

The Panthers increased the lead to 4-0 late in the first when Lauren O'Hara scored again, assisted by Ella O'Hearn and Teagan Kulenkamp.

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

In the end the 6-0 came from Lauren O'Hara who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Teagan Kulenkamp, halfway through the third period. The 6-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Panthers have now won four straight home games.

Next up:

On Saturday the Panthers will play at home against the Bengals at 7:30 p.m. CST at Centennial Sports Arena, while the Raiders will face the Mustangs home at 3 p.m. CST at Highland Ice Arena.