Lakeville South Cougars win over Shakopee Sabers when Senna Hofmann beat the goalie

The Lakeville South Cougars won 1-0 on the road to the Shakopee Sabers. The only goal of the game came from Senna Hofmann, who got the winner in the third period.

The Cougars first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Senna Hofmann.

This makes an impressive four straight victories for the Cougars.

Next games:

The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Sabers will host the Lakers at 4:15 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, and the Cougars will visit the Wildcats at 3 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena.