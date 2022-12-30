Lakeville South Cougars win 7-3 on the road against Anoka Tornadoes

The Lakeville South Cougars won on the road on Thursday, handing the Anoka Tornadoes a defeat 7-3.

The hosting Tornadoes took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Ella Hennes. Kendall Rykkeli and Abby Moore assisted.

The Cougars scored four goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Josie Grossman increased the lead to 5-1 early into the third period, assisted by Lilly Hunst and Theresa Soltys.

Lucy Mitshulis narrowed the gap to 5-2 one minute later, assisted by Kendall Rykkeli.

The Tornadoes narrowed the gap again in the middle of the third when Abby Moore netted one, assisted by Ella Hennes.

Hana Fowler increased the lead to 6-3 one minute later, assisted by Josie Grossman.

Josie Grossman increased the lead to 7-3 one minute later, assisted by Ella Fowler and Hana Fowler.

Coming up:

On Tuesday, the Tornadoes face Armstrong/Cooper at 7 p.m. CST at Anoka Ice Arena and the Cougars take on Owatonna on the road at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre.