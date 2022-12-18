Lakeville South Cougars score twice in the third to beat Eastview Lightning

The Lakeville South Cougars defeated the Eastview Lightning 4-3. The game was tied after two periods, but Lakeville South pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

Lakeville South's Sophia Kuhns scored the game-winning goal.

The visiting Lightning started off strong and took the lead at the beginning of the game with Ellie Groebner scoring in the first minute, assisted by Erin Hayward.

The Lightning increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Erin Hayward scored the first goal.

The Cougars' Greta Heit narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the first period, assisted by Lilly Hunst.

Josie Grossman scored early into the second period, assisted by Hana Fowler and Paige Johnson.

Eva Aguilera took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Grace Buesgens and Senna Hofmann.

Ella Schaefer tied the game 3-3 two minutes later.

Just just one minute later Sophia Kuhns scored, assisted by Theresa Soltys, and decided the game.

The Cougars have now racked up four straight home wins.

Next up:

The Cougars host the Holy Family Fire on Monday at 6:45 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Lightning will face Simley at home on Wednesday at 3:30 p.m. CST at Farmington Schmitz-Maki Arena - Schmitz Holiday Classic.