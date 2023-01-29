Lakeville South Cougars keep on winning at home and now have eight straight home wins

The Lakeville South Cougars' strong shape continues, and on Saturday they beat the Lakeville North Panthers 3-1 at home. The result means they now have eight successive home wins.

Coming up:

The Cougars travel to Owatonna on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at Four Seasons Centre. The Panthers visit Apple Valley to play the Eagles on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.