Lakeville South Cougars keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Lakeville South Cougars as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Apple Valley Eagles, making it six in a row. They won 6-3 over Apple Valley.

The Cougars opened strong, right after the puck drop with Hana Fowler scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Ella Fowler and Josie Grossman.

The Cougars increased the lead to 2-0 in the first period when Josie Grossman scored, assisted by Lilly Hunst.

The Cougars' Theresa Soltys increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Ella Fowler and Nicole McKinney.

The Eagles narrowed the gap to 3-1 with a goal from Molly Hentges halfway through the first.

The Cougars scored three goals in second period an held the lead 6-3 going in to the second break.

Coming up:

The Cougars are set to face Lakeville North at 7 p.m. CST at Ames Arena, while the Eagles face Shakopee at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. Both games are set for Thursday.