Lakeville South Cougars can celebrate the title after 2-0 against Shakopee Sabers

After a 2-0 win against the road team Shakopee Sabers, the title was in the bag. The Lakeville South Cougars have won 2023.

The Cougars first took the lead first minute, with a goal from Theresa Soltys, assisted by Gabby Bouman.

Brynn O'Neill increased the lead to 2-0 six minutes later, assisted by Theresa Soltys and Gabby Bouman.

The result means the Cougars have secured the title.

The win over the Sabers means that the Cougars have nine home wins in a row.

Coming up:

The Cougars play Northfield away on Saturday at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena. The Sabers will face Bloomington Jefferson at home on Friday at 7 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.