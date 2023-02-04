Lakeville South Cougars can celebrate the title after 2-0 against Eastview Lightning

After a 2-0 win against the home team Eastview Lightning, the title was in the bag. The Lakeville South Cougars have won 2023.

The Cougars took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Nicole McKinney. Josie Grossman and Hana Fowler assisted.

Ella Fowler scored early into the second period, assisted by Josie Grossman and Grace Buesgens.

The result means the Cougars have secured the title.

Next games:

The Lightning host the Burnsville in the next game at home on Saturday at 12 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The same day, the Cougars will host the Sabers at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena.