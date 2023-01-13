SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Lakeville South Cougars beat in overtime the Farmington Tigers

The teams were tied after 60 minutes but overtime saw the Lakeville South Cougars come away with the close win over the Farmington Tigers at home on Thursday. The final score was 3-2.

img_500220911_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 12, 2023 11:15 PM
The Cougars have now won six games in a row.

Next games:

Next up, the Cougars face Rosemount at 12 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center, while the Tigers face Shakopee on the road at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena. Both games are set for on Saturday.