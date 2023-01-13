Lakeville South Cougars beat Farmington Tigers in overtime

The Lakeville South Cougars hosted the Farmington Tigers in the action on Thursday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Lakeville South prevailed. The final score was 3-2.

With this win the Cougars have six straight victories.

Next up:

Both teams will be back in action on Saturday when the Cougars host Rosemount at 12 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center and the Tigers welcome the Shakopee Sabers at 12 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena.