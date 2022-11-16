Lakeville North's Addie Bowlby commits to East Coast D-I program near sister's team

SAVAGE, Minn. — Lakeville North forward Addie Bowlby grew up playing hockey alongside her older sister, Sami.

"When you're the younger kid, you normally follow in your older siblings footsteps," Addie said.

The two sisters played together at Burnsville for two years in high school, and now Sami competes at Division I Quinnipiac University.

Throughout Addie's college recruiting process, she wasn't necessarily looking for a program that was close to her sister out in Connecticut, but then things simply fell into place.

In late October, Addie announced her commitment to play Division I hockey at Sacred Heart University, located in Fairfield, Connecticut. That's about a 40-minute drive from her older sister.

"I wasn't wanting specifically to go to college close to her, but obviously that helps a lot and makes it way easier for me," said the 16-year-old forward.

The Savage native took her time with deciding on where to play college hockey, and didn't want to rush the process, but eventually landed on the Pioneers.

"They're getting a new rink, which is going to be super nice. I loved the atmosphere around it," said Bowlby on her visit to the university's campus.

Sacred Heart is set to open up their new rink in early 2023. Currently, the Pioneers play both their men's and women's hockey games in off-campus arenas.

Bowlby is a 5-foot-6 forward who relies on her speed and stick-handling skills out on the ice.

Last season as a sophomore, the skater posted 35 points in 31 games for the Blaze and helped lead the team to a state tournament appearance.

"I really enjoyed (last season), our team was really close. Since it was our last year as Burnsville I think we all finished very strong," said Bowlby.

Burnsville girls hockey is now part of the co-op team Metro-South, a union of Burnsville, St. Agnes, DeLaSalle, Faribault, Bethlehem Academy and St. Paul Academy.

Bowlby is currently playing for Lakeville North this season in 2022-23.

"Addie Bowlby has been a wonderful and welcoming newcomer to our hockey family," said Panthers head coach Buck Kochevar.

"She is a smooth skater with great hands and hockey awareness. I have already seen leadership skills that will go beyond her hockey days."

Lakeville North is currently 0-2 on the season after two tough, season-opening matchups against Roseau and Moorhead.

"I think we'll be a good solid team, we have some good forward and defenders and some solid goaltending," said Bowlby.

The 5-foot-6 forward had a busy offseason, participating in the 2022 USA Girls 16/17's Camp in St. Cloud.

Along with hockey, Bowlby also grew up playing tennis. Her parents played the sport in college and both Addie and Sami took a liking to it as well. She recently made it to the state tournament on a doubles team.