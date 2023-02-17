Lakeville North Panthers win and move on

The Lakeville North Panthers have advanced to the next round after a 5-3 victory over the Northfield Raiders in the playoff knock-out game.

The Raiders took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Ayla Puppe . Grace McCoshen and Mia Miller assisted.

The Panthers' Addison Bowlby tied it up 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Makayla Lee and Isabella Mayer.

The Panthers scored three goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Emerson Garlie narrowed the gap to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Tove Sorenson and Grace McCoshen.

The Raiders' Ayla Puppe narrowed the gap again, assisted by Grace McCoshen at 14:26 into the third period.

Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 5-3 two minutes later, assisted by Hannah Weckman.