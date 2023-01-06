Lakeville North Panthers victorious against Prior Lake Lakers
The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Prior Lake Lakers 7-2 on Thursday.
The visiting Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Greta Smith. Makayla Lee assisted.
The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first when Shay Swanson scored, assisted by Anna Tomas and Kate Swierczek.
The Panthers' Shay Swanson increased the lead to 3-0 late into the first, assisted by Alexa Ruppert and Isabella Mayer.
Six goals were scored in the second period, and the Panthers led 7-2 going in to the third period.
Next games:
Both teams play on Saturday, with the Lakers hosting the Sabers at 4:15 p.m. CST at Shakopee Ice Arena, and the Panthers playing the Burnsville players at 1 p.m. CST at Ames Arena.