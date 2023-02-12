Lakeville North Panthers secure victory over Owatonna Huskies

The 2-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Lakeville North Panthers in the series against the Owatonna Huskies. Lakeville North won in 1-0 games.

The Panthers opened strong, early in the game with Ashley Wagenbach scoring in the first period, goal assisted by Shay Swanson and Gracie Hanson.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Addison Bowlby netted one.

Ezra Oien narrowed the gap to 2-1 late in the third period.