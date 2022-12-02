Lakeville North Panthers score twice in the third to beat Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars

The Lakeville North Panthers defeated the Bloomington Jefferson Jaguars 4-2. The game was tied after two periods, but Lakeville North pulled away in the third to claim a victory.

The Jaguars took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Jana Lesch . Julia Larson assisted.

The Jaguars increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first when Julia Larson scored, assisted by Jana Lesch.

The Panthers narrowed the gap to 2-1 with a goal from Addison Bowlby halfway through the first, assisted by Gracie Hanson.

The Panthers' Hannah Weckman tied the game 2-2 late in the first, assisted by Greta Smith and Anna Tomas.

The Panthers took the lead early into the third period when Hannah Weckman scored again, assisted by Gracie Hanson and Addison Bowlby.

Addison Bowlby increased the lead to 4-2 late in the third, assisted by Shay Swanson.

Next games:

The Panthers play Eagan away on Thursday at 7 p.m. CST at Eagan Civic Arena. The Jaguars will face Visitation at home on Monday at 7 p.m. CST at TRIA Rink St Paul.