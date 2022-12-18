Lakeville North Panthers keep on winning and now have nine straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Lakeville North Panthers as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Apple Valley Eagles, making it nine in a row. They won 3-2 over Apple Valley.
Lakeville North's Ashley Wagenbach scored the game-winning goal.
The Panthers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Ashley Wagenbach.
Lydia Vonderhaar scored early in the second period.
The Panthers made it 2-1 with a goal from Kate Swierczek.
Mazy Ryan tied it up 2-2 early into the third period.
Ashley Wagenbach took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Hannah Weckman.
Coming up:
The Eagles host Cretin-Derham Hall on Thursday at 6 p.m. CST at Apple Valley Sports Arena. The Panthers will face Northfield on Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. CST at Northfield Ice Arena.