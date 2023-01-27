Lakeville North Panthers got a shut out against Rosemount Irish

The Lakeville North Panthers picked up a decisive home win against the Rosemount Irish. The game ended in a shutout, 3-0.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the first period when Hannah Weckman netted one, assisted by Anna Tomas and Shay Swanson.

3-0 goal came from Kate Swierczek who increased the Panthers' lead, assisted by Alexa Ruppert, late into the first.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday, with the Panthers hosting Lakeville South at 7 p.m. CST at Hasse Arena, and the Irish hosting Burnsville at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center.