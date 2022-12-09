Lakeville North Panthers beat Shakopee Sabers and continue winning run

The game between the Shakopee Sabers and the Lakeville North Panthers on Thursday finished 3-1. The result means Lakeville North has six straight wins.

The Panthers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Gracie Hanson.

The Panthers increased the lead to 2-0 with another goal from Gracie Hanson late in the first, assisted by Makayla Lee.

The Sabers narrowed the gap to 2-1 late into the first when Emma Heyer scored, assisted by Callie Peterson and Hannah Grabianowski .

The Panthers increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Ashley Wagenbach found the back of the net, assisted by Gracie Hanson and Addison Bowlby. That left the final score at 3-1.

Next games:

On Saturday, the Sabers will play the Burnsville players at 7 p.m. CST at Burnsville Ice Center, and the Panthers will play the Irish at 2 p.m. CST at Rosemount Community Center.